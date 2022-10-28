Funeral arrangements set for St. Louis student killed in high school shooting

ST. LOUIS — Funeral arrangements have been set for the teen girl killed in the mass shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, her mother confirmed.

The funeral for 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell will take place on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at Faith Church in Earth City. She will be buried at Friedens Cemetery & Mausoleum in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Alexzandria and her teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, were killed Monday by a former student of CVPA who entered the school with an AR-15 style rifle.

Remembered by friends and family for her smile, Alexzandria was also a dancer.