Funeral held for Moline Acres police sergeant hit, killed by patrol car
ST. LOUIS — Friends, family and fellow officers turned out to mourn Moline Acres police Sgt. Herschel Turner on Monday at Cathedral Basilica.

Turner, a 22-year police veteran, was fatally struck by a Bellefontaine Neighbors patrol car on Dec. 5 as he was standing outside his own police car, helping with a traffic stop. Turner, the father of seven children, was 54.

The St. Louis County Pipes and Drums played and officers saluted as Turner's casket was carried into the church. People across the street stopped to watch the procession, in spite of the cold. 

Moline Acres police Chief Gregory Moore spoke at the funeral, which was livestreamed on Cathedral Basilica's website, and said Turner enjoying telling jokes and loved his job.

"He was loyal, dedicated and committed," Moore said from the pulpit. "He gave his all. He would give you the shirt off his back." 

This is a developing story and will be updated later today.

