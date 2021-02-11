 Skip to main content
Funeral home van with body inside stolen in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A funeral home van with a body inside was stolen from a convenience store Thursday in North County when the driver went inside the store and left it running, police said.

The white cargo van has decals on its side identifying the home as William C. Harris Funeral. St. Louis County police said the cargo van is a 2012 Nissan NV1500 with license plate 5MDX73. A green wreath with the letter H is displayed on the back.

It was taken about 10:30 a.m. from the QuikTrip parking lot at 12100 Lusher Road, county police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said in a statement. The store is just east of Highway 367 and north of Interstate 270, in the Spanish Lake area.

"The vehicle should stand out and we hope directing the public’s attention to it will assist us in locating the van as soon as possible," Granda later told the Post-Dispatch.

Granda said the body was that of a woman but declined to say more. He said he would release information about the woman once her relatives have been told.

A funeral home employee who answered the phone told a reporter that the director was in a service and unavailable to talk.

Anyone with information about the van is asked to call police at 636-529-8210.

