 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral plans announced for St. Louis teacher killed in school shooting

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis teacher killed Monday in a school shooting will be buried next week, according to a local funeral home.

The funeral for Jean Kuczka, 61, will take place at Kutis Funeral Home at 9 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 10 a.m.

Kuczka and student Alexzandria Bell, 15, were killed earlier this week after Orlando Harris, 19, broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and opened fire, killing them both and injuring several others with an AR-15-style weapon. Police fatally shot Harris.

The educator who taught health, personal finance and physical education in St. Louis and St. Louis County schools is survived by her husband, two sons and three daughters. One of her sons is a Eureka police officer. She also had six grandchildren.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News