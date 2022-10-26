Funeral plans announced for St. Louis teacher killed in school shooting

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis teacher killed Monday in a school shooting will be buried next week, according to a local funeral home.

The funeral for Jean Kuczka, 61, will take place at Kutis Funeral Home at 9 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 10 a.m.

Kuczka and student Alexzandria Bell, 15, were killed earlier this week after Orlando Harris, 19, broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and opened fire, killing them both and injuring several others with an AR-15-style weapon. Police fatally shot Harris.

The educator who taught health, personal finance and physical education in St. Louis and St. Louis County schools is survived by her husband, two sons and three daughters. One of her sons is a Eureka police officer. She also had six grandchildren.