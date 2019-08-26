This photo provided by the Illinois State Police shows Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. Hopkins an Illinois State Police trooper died from wounds suffered early Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 while executing a search warrant in East St. Louis. (Illinois State Police via AP)
Waterloo residents line up outside Waterloo City Hall as they wait and watch for the procession carrying the body of slain Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins. Dozens of police departments joined in the procession from St. Louis to Waterloo on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Photo by Tim Vizer
The procession continues to the funeral home after pausing briefly at Waterloo City hall where hundreds of residents had gathered to pay respects to fallen Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins. Dozens of police departments joined in the procession from St. Louis to Waterloo on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Photo by Tim Vizer
Waterloo police officers (from left) Sgt. Eric Zaber, Patrolman Mason Ingram and Acting Sgt. Dave Midkiff salute as the procession passes by. Dozens of police departments joined in the procession from St. Louis to Waterloo for slain Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Photo by Tim Vizer
WATERLOO — Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins will be remembered at a visitation and funeral this weekend at Waterloo High School.
Hopkins, 33, of Waterloo was fatally shot about 5:30 a.m. Friday in East St. Louis in an exchange of gunfire between Illinois State Police executing a search warrant at the home in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street in East St. Louis.
A man who lived at the home and was one of three occupants arrested after the search has been charged with murdering Hopkins. Christopher R. Grant. 45, was held Monday in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $5 million bail. Charges allege that Grant, who had a history of gun and drug crimes, shot Hopkins "with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm, thereby causing Trooper Hopkins’ death."
Hopkins' visitation is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Waterloo High School at 505 East Bulldog in Waterloo. A funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday at Waterloo High School. Internment services are still being finalized.
Hopkins was married, had three young children and had been a trooper for 10 years. He was the first Illinois State Police trooper shot and killed in 30 years and the first Illinois State Police SWAT member to be fatally shot on duty.
He is survived by his wife Whitney Hopkins; children Evelyn and Owen (twins), and Emma; parents James Hopkins and Verna Hopkins; brothers and sisters Valerie Dortch, Zack Hopkins, Emily Auffenberg, Gabe Hopkins, and Abby Hopkins; grandmother Evelyn Hopkins; sister-in-law Erin Harris; father-in-law and mother-in-law James & Laural Harris; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was a member of Life Community Church in Columbia, Illinois.
Illinois State Police said there are two legitimate fundraisers for the fallen officer's family. One is BackStoppers. The other is through the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation.
Contributions can be made to the Heritage Foundation online at www.isphf.org/donations. Donors should write "Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund" in the comment section. Donations can also be sent to the foundation by mail at P.O. Box 8168, Springfield, Illinois, 62791.
