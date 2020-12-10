 Skip to main content
Funeral set for Moline Acres police sergeant
A convoy of police cars escorts the body of Moline Acres police Sgt. Herschel Turner from Barnes-Jewish Hospital to Reliable Funeral Home in St. Louis on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — The funeral for Moline Acres police Sgt. Herschel Turner will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 4431 Lindell Boulevard.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Reliable Funeral Chapel, 3958 Washington Boulevard.

Sgt. Herschel Turner

Sgt. Herschel Turner of the Moline Acres Police Department.

Turner, 54, was fatally struck by a Bellefontaine Neighbors police vehicle while Turner was standing outside his own vehicle helping with a traffic stop. The accident was on Chambers Road about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. He died at a hospital.

Turner was a 22-year law enforcement veteran. He had been with Moline Acres since 2015 and previously worked for police departments in Pagedale, Country Club Hills and Velda City.

Turner was married and the father of three daughters and four sons, the youngest of whom is about 9 years old, Moline Acres police Chief Gregory Moore said.

The chief has organized a GoFundMe account to help raise money for his family. The BackStoppers, a nonprofit that provides aid to the families of first-responders killed on duty, is also helping the family.

