Funeral to be held Saturday for police officer killed on McKinley Bridge

A funeral for Brooklyn, Illinois, police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the college. Burial will be at Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville, Illinois.

Pierce, 24, of Carbondale, was fatally struck by a car on the McKinley Bridge on Aug. 4 in Venice, Illinois.

Metro East authorities said Pierce was killed while trying to put down spike strips on the bridge to stop a car fleeing police. Police were searching for the hit-and-run driver last week and haven't provided an update on the investigation.

Pierce, who was single, had been a Brooklyn police officer about nine months. He formerly worked for about two years with the police department in Spillertown, Illinois.