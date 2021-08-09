Funeral to be held Saturday for police officer killed on McKinley Bridge

A funeral for Brooklyn, Illinois, police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.
Visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the college. Burial will be at Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville, Illinois.
Pierce, 24, of Carbondale, was fatally struck by a car on the McKinley Bridge on Aug. 4 in Venice, Illinois.
Metro East authorities said Pierce was killed while trying to put down spike strips on the bridge to stop a car fleeing police. Police were searching for the hit-and-run driver last week and haven't provided an update on the investigation.
Pierce, who was single, had been a Brooklyn police officer about nine months. He formerly worked for about two years with the police department in Spillertown, Illinois.
Pierce also was a lieutenant with the Makanda Fire Department near Carbondale. He moved to Carbondale recently and was making the 100-mile drive nearly every day to work the night shift in Brooklyn, said his mother, Tammy Pierce.
He also ran a company that installed police floodlights and other equipment for law enforcement agencies.
Volunteers who want to help set up American flags along the route to the college should meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the college parking lot at 700 Logan College Drive in Carterville, Illinois. Volunteers also are needed to remove the flags around noon on Sunday.
A first-responders walk-through will be at 6 p.m. Friday during the visitation. Anyone attending the visitation or service is required to wear a mask.
Memorial donations may be made to the "Remembering Brian Pierce, A Fallen Hero” fund through GoFundMe.