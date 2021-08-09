 Skip to main content
Funeral to be held Saturday for police officer killed on McKinley Bridge
Funeral to be held Saturday for police officer killed on McKinley Bridge

A funeral for Brooklyn, Illinois, police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the college. Burial will be at Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville, Illinois.

Pierce, 24, of Carbondale, was fatally struck by a car on the McKinley Bridge on Aug. 4 in Venice, Illinois.

Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.

Officer Brian Pierce Jr. of the Brooklyn, Illinois, Police Department. Pierce was fatally struck by a vehicle on the McKinley Bridge on Aug. 4, 2021.

Metro East authorities said Pierce was killed while trying to put down spike strips on the bridge to stop a car fleeing police. Police were searching for the hit-and-run driver last week and haven't provided an update on the investigation.

Pierce, who was single, had been a Brooklyn police officer about nine months. He formerly worked for about two years with the police department in Spillertown, Illinois.

Pierce also was a lieutenant with the Makanda Fire Department near Carbondale. He moved to Carbondale recently and was making the 100-mile drive nearly every day to work the night shift in Brooklyn, said his mother, Tammy Pierce.

He also ran a company that installed police floodlights and other equipment for law enforcement agencies.

Volunteers who want to help set up American flags along the route to the college should meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in the college parking lot at 700 Logan College Drive in Carterville, Illinois. Volunteers also are needed to remove the flags around noon on Sunday.

A first-responders walk-through will be at 6 p.m. Friday during the visitation. Anyone attending the visitation or service is required to wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to the "Remembering Brian Pierce, A Fallen Hero” fund through GoFundMe.  

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

