Gaertner steps down from St. Louis County police board

CLAYTON — Attorney Mark Gaertner stepped down from the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners this week to become a municipal judge, marking the third resignation from the board that oversees the county police department within about six months.

Gaertner called County Executive Sam Page on Thursday to inform him he had been appointed as a municipal judge in Chesterfield, said Page's spokesman, Doug Moore, on Friday.

Moore said the county charter would not allow Gaertner to stay on the commission as a judge.

"We are grateful for his service and commitment to public safety in St. Louis County," Moore said.

Gaertner, a partner at the Holloran Schwartz & Gaertner law firm, was appointed to the board in 2016 and was its longest serving member before his resignation.

His is the third departure from the board within about six months, leaving two vacancies on the five-member body that has the final say on the department's chief and policies.