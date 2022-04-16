Garage manager at downtown St. Louis apartment building gets probation for stealing at least $25,000

ST. LOUIS — A St. Charles woman who managed a parking garage for a downtown St. Louis apartment building was sentenced Friday to probation after admitting to stealing more than $25,000 in cash deposits.

Debbie Pozniak, 44, of the 2000 block of Santa Monica Street, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more from Enterprise Parking, the owner of the garage at the Mansion House at 300 N. Fourth St.

Court records say Circuit Judge James Sullivan put Pozniak on bench probation for five years and ordered her to pay $10,000 in restitution at $170 per month.

Neither Pozniak nor her lawyer could be reached Saturday.

Charges filed in December 2019 said that from February through September of that year, Pozniak managed Mansion House's parking garage and was "solely responsible" for entering deposits into the garage's safe.

An audit revealed losses of more than $108,000, but Pozniak admitted stealing between $25,000 and $30,000 in cash, charges said.

