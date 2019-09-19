ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area's top two elected prosecutors urged Gov. Mike Parson here Thursday to support efforts to boost state aid to their offices as part of his unfolding program to deal with violent crime in the region.
"Instead of looking ... at how much more law enforcement we can deploy, we need a better strategic funding of prosecutors' offices," St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said after a closed-door meeting with the governor.
Gardner, who along with St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell talked with reporters outside Parson's downtown office, said providing state dollars to improve services to crime victims was among the items they brought up.
She also said state money is needed to help pay for relocation of crime witnesses and victims and ''to help kids deal with the trauma of loved ones who are killed or maimed in our community."
Bell said another tactic they brought up was the need to step up the use of alternatives to jail for certain offenders, such as treatment programs.
Bell said the point was to seek state aid not just to address violent crime "but also root causes that lead to violent crime."
Gardner said the two would back bills to that end in next year's legislative session and urged Parson to support them as well.
Asked if Parson had made any commitments, Gardner said "I believe the governor is going to talk with us further...and I think the governor is listening."
Also at the meeting, Parson's office said, was Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Rea and others.
Parson was to meet later Thursday afternoon with Mayor Lyda Krewson, County Executive Sam Page and local law enforcement officials to map out details of the state's efforts on violent crime in the region.
Krewson has said that's likely to be a return of the Missouri Highway Patrol to the city to help supplement St. Louis police.
Gardner and Bell had criticized not being invited to a similar meeting the governor had last week with Krewson, Page and other officials at St. Louis City Hall.
Bell said the separate session Thursday with prosecutors "was a step in the right direction" and "the bottom line is we were invited this time."
Gardner also thanked Parson "for giving us the opportunity" to present their views on the issue.
After that meeting, the governor had a session with local clergymen and women. Among those attending was St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts, who also is associate pastor of a North County church. That meeting also was at Parson's office in the Wainwright State Office Building.
Earlier Thursday, he visited the Page Boulevard headquarters of Better Family Life, a social services organization that works to reduce violent crime as part of its mission, and met with organization members and some state legislators.