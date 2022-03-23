Gardner: Evidence doesn't support St. Louis police officers' report they were nearly carjacked

UPDATED with mugshot, additional information on Robinson

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner on Wednesday charged a man with pointing a gun at St. Louis police officers and said the evidence doesn't support the officers' claim that they were nearly carjacked last weekend in a marked patrol car.

Police had sought charges Saturday, but none was issued for days. Police had wanted the man, Allen Lee Robinson, charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Gardner's office refused those charges and instead settled on a weapons charge: unlawful use of a weapon.

Gardner said she is limited to the evidence provided by police and said the case doesn’t warrant more serious charges.

“Any suggestion that the evidence provided by SLMPD supports charge of robbery 1st/carjacking in this incident is an unfortunate and inaccurate characterization,” Gardner said in a statement.

“Investigations take time,” Gardner continued, “and we should wait until the facts are submitted and reviewed.”

The charge of unlawful use of a weapon is a Class E felony, the least severe felony in Missouri. It is punishable by up to four years in prison or one year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

Robinson, 27, is charged with pointing a black Taurus G2c handgun at the head and torso of an officer. Robinson lives in the 1100 block of Hornsby Avenue in north St. Louis. He was being held Wednesday in the Jefferson County Jail in an unrelated case.

Gardner’s spokeswoman, Allison Hawk, released Gardner’s statement to reporters on Wednesday, two days after the Post-Dispatch first inquired about any decision not to file charges. Hawk on Monday had said the case was still being investigated.

Police sought the warrants for robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest against Robinson on Saturday, but the prosecutor refused to file charges.

The head of the police officers' union did not return a call seeking comment about Gardner's statement Wednesday.

On Wednesday, St. Louis police denied a public information request by the Post-Dispatch for available dashcam or body camera footage of the confrontation. The department cited an open investigation as the reason for not releasing the footage to the public.

About 3 a.m. Saturday, the two officers were driving to Chouteau Avenue and Seventh Street to check on a report of gunfire in the area. The officers saw a man run from a nearby bus stop and stand in the middle of Chouteau, in the city’s LaSalle Park neighborhood.

Robinson stepped in front of their patrol car on eastbound Chouteau near South Tucker Boulevard, preventing the police car from moving, police Officer Randal Welsch said in court documents.

Robinson walked to the passenger side and pointed a gun “directly at the torso and head” of Officer Ricardo Williams as he sat in the patrol car, according to court papers and a police incident report.

Police called it an attempted carjacking and said Robinson ran off once he realized the car was a marked police car. No one was hurt. Police didn’t say if the patrol car’s lights had been activated when the man stopped the car.

After the gunman ran off, the St. Louis Police Department issued an “officer in need of aid” call. Other officers showed up and helped search for the man. Police arrested Robinson, who had a handgun in his waistband, court documents said.

Robinson does not have an attorney listed in online court documents. He was being held Wednesday in Jefferson County, and the sheriff's office there released his mugshot. His Jefferson County pending cases are for property damage in Festus from May and violating an order of protection twice in June. He lived in Festus at the time.

He also has an unrelated case pending in the city of St. Louis, a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree domestic assault from January 2020.

Joel Currier and Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.