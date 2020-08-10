Gardner says McCloskeys should stop turning their gun case into 'political theater'

ST. LOUIS — Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner says the St. Louis couple she charged with brandishing guns at protesters outside the couple's Portland Place mansion in June should quit turning their gun case into "political theater."

Gardner's comments were included in a filing Wednesday in response to Mark and Patricia McCloskey's July motion to disqualify her and her office from the case. Gardner's office charged the McCloskeys with unlawful use of a weapon for emerging from their home armed on June 28 as Black Lives Matter protesters marched by. The McCloskeys' lawyer claimed last month that Gardner's campaign "drew a direct line" between the McCloskeys' case and a call for campaign donations for her reelection.

The campaign emails, Gardner said, were responding to criticism of Gardner from high-ranking Republican politicians.