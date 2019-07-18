ST. LOUIS • Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner cited a falling crime rate and decreased incarceration rates in proclaiming her approach to criminal justice a success at a town hall meeting Thursday evening despite recent controversy her office has faced.
Since Jan. 1, there are 207 fewer people locked up in the City Justice Center and the Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse, according to Gardner's office.
Total crime has fallen 15% since 2015, according to the Circuit Attorney's Office, and violent crime has fallen 9% since 2016 year to date.
"We have to stop having this rhetoric that we are going to be able to lock our way out of this and prosecute our way out of this," Gardner said. "That simply cannot be our strategy for crime reduction. It does not work and we have not been successful."
The town hall meeting included a video presentation by the Vera Institute that touted the work of diversion programs designed to prevent recidivism. According to Gardner's office, by the end of the year, 429 people will have completed the program since 2016.
Present at the town hall meeting on St. Louis University's campus were Police Chief John Hayden, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, St. Louis NAACP Chapter President Adolphus Pruitt, Gardner's staff, the Vera Institute, local religious leaders and several organizations that have thrown their support behind Gardner.
"Some people feel as though this is just black folks trying to protect a black circuit attorney," Pruitt said in introduction. "They forget what we're fighting for ... the scales of justice are now so much more balanced than they've ever been before in our lifetimes. We've never been able to feel it, and we're not going to let anyone take it away from us."
Gardner's declarations of success come at a time her office has been marked by controversy. Recently, she defended her decision to hire outside legal counsel during the grand jury investigation of former FBI agent William Don Tisaby. The indictment of Tisaby contained criticism of Gardner's actions during the investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens.
Gardner has also faced enormous pushback for her creation of an "exclusion" list of police officers she will not accept cases from, grant warrants or allow to serve as witnesses.
In her effort to decrease nonviolent criminal convictions, Gardner declared last year that she would not prosecute possession of marijuana cases if the amount was less than 100 grams, a decision that garnered criticism from Jeff Roorda, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association.
Despite decisions that have sometimes caused conflict with the public safety director or police chief, Gardner said during the town hall meeting that she, Edwards and Hayden work well together most of the time.
Gardner cited several programs started by her office, including the "first ever pre-charge diversion program," in-office counseling and a program targeted at offenders between 17 and 25.
"Those individuals' brains are not developed and so they make those quick decisions that forever affect their life," she said, "so we're trying to get those individuals who are more likely to go further in the criminal justice system, but if we get them early, we will and we have shown we can make a difference in their life."
Though the city's population has fallen consistently for decades, the number of individuals incarcerated increased from the 1990s until the mid-2000s, according to data from the Vera Institute.
"I love this city," Gardner said. "I want to fight for the people that sometimes we don't even want to see. That people ignore. How do we change (a) system that's doing what it's meant to do? It's going to put people in the system and it's going to cause more harm."
Following Gardner's presentation, a forum was held that included Jamala Rogers, executive director of the Organization for Black Struggle, Reddick Hudson, a former police officer who now works for the Circuit Attorney's Office, and Darren Seals, founder of the outreach organization 1,000 THUGS, who also now works for the Circuit Attorney's Office.
Laura Cohen, who said she'd supported Gardner's campaign for circuit attorney, said she thought the town hall meeting was "incredible and powerful."
"There was a great focus on how we have to tackle this together as a community," Cohen said. "Sometimes it's easier to divide people, and (Gardner) has been targeted."