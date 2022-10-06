Gas leak prompts evacuations in Dutchtown neighborhood

A natural gas leak Thursday prompted evacuations of residents in the 4100 block of Louisiana Avenue in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

No injuries were reported.

A construction crew digging in the 4100 block of Louisiana Avenue apparently struck a natural gas line.

St. Louis fire Capt. Leon Whitener said the crew was hired to do work for the Metropolitan Sewer District. They were constructing a rain garden to collect stormwater runoff in heavy rains.

They hit a gas main. As a precaution, firefighters evacuated the area between Meramec and Gasconade streets. Firefighters then went into basements to check that no gas buildup was detected.

Christian Gooden of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.