 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gas station gunshot victim identified

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — The victim of a shooting at a gas station in the Fountain Park neighborhood Tuesday evening has been identified.

Brandon Murphy, 28, of the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, was found dead in the driver's seat of a black sedan at the Crown Mart gas station at 930 North Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis Police said.

Another person who had been in the car was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before the police arrived and was listed in critical/unstable condition at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Louis Police Homicide Division, 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News