Gas station gunshot victim identified

ST. LOUIS — The victim of a shooting at a gas station in the Fountain Park neighborhood Tuesday evening has been identified.

Brandon Murphy, 28, of the 5900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, was found dead in the driver's seat of a black sedan at the Crown Mart gas station at 930 North Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis Police said.

Another person who had been in the car was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle before the police arrived and was listed in critical/unstable condition at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Louis Police Homicide Division, 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

