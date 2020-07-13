Gasconade County deputies only responding to emergency calls due to virus exposure

GASCONADE COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies will only respond to emergency calls in the coming days as the small department is contending with a deputy who's under quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus, the sheriff said Monday.

Non-emergency calls, such as to report a theft, will be handled over the phone. County roads will continue to be patrolled. It's unclear how long service will be reduced.

"We don't want to expose the public if we don't have to," Sheriff Mark Williams said, noting that his deputies have personal protective equipment with them and he "encourages" them to wear a mask.

The change only impacts the day shift from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Williams said. Deputies on the night shift will operate as normal.

The deputy who was exposed doesn't currently have any symptoms of COVID-19, officials said, but he "had close and direct contact" on July 7 to someone who has since tested positive for the virus while he was at the Gasconade County Courthouse. Officials said they only learned of the exposure on Monday.

Another deputy who was on duty at the courthouse on July 7 has a low-grade fever and so has been sent home.