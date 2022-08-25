Georgia man accused of posing as priest to lure women arrested in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Police on Tuesday arrested a Georgia man in Maryland Heights who is accused of impersonating a priest to lure women to an apartment and sexually assault them.

The Dunwoody Police Department in Georgia announced on Aug. 18 that Marco A. Johnson, 46, was wanted in connection to a rape charge.

Police wrote in a release that Johnson is accused of driving a black Toyota Camry around and looking for women either walking or waiting at bus stops. When he found a woman, police say he began talking to them and attempted to gain their confidence by telling by saying he is a priest and spiritual reader.

Johnson then offered the women a ride, police said, and brought them to an apartment in Dunwoody, Georgia, to physically and sexually assault them.

Dunwoody detectives were tipped off Johnson was in the Maryland Heights area and asked the department to look for him.

Maryland Heights arrested the Johnson on Tuesday, and authorities said they intend to extradite him to Georgia.