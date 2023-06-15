ST. LOUIS — A Georgia man was charged Thursday in the July 2022 death of a 21-year-old man outside a fish and chicken restaurant.

Darius T. Griffin, 32, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Vernell Julion.

Court documents said surveillance video from Pop's Fish & Chicken Market in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard showed a man peeking around the corner of the building multiple times, looking for something.

When Julion walked into the camera's view, the man behind the building chased Julion around trash dumpsters and eventually shot him with an AK-style pistol multiple times, according to court documents.

Authorities later identified Griffin as the shooter. He was indicted in federal court in September with being a felon in possession of ammunition.