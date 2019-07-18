WEBSTER GROVES — A Georgia man has been charged with abandoning a corpse here on the Fourth of July.
St. Louis County prosecutors charged Peter Barker, 35, of Gainesville, Ga., on Thursday after police say he discovered his roommate, Parks Terry, 33, dead of an apparent overdose in the home they shared along Iola Drive.
Police say Barker packed his own belongings from the home and left Terry's body there without reporting his death to authorities, according to court documents.
He then made plans to leave the state, according to the documents.
He admitted to the offense during an interview with Webster Groves police, according to the documents.
Webster Groves police did not return a call seeking comment, so it's unclear how Terry's body was discovered.
Barker's bail has been set at $5,000.
His record includes convictions for burglary, property damage, violating his probation and failure to appear.