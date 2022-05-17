Girl, 11, is fifth to die after family’s minivan was struck by Jeep fleeing St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS — An 11-year-old girl is the fifth in her family to die after a minivan was struck by a stolen Jeep that fled a police stop May 6.

The St. Louis medical examiner’s office on Monday confirmed that 11-year-old Takera Thompson died at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital three days after the crash. Takera lived in St. Louis.

Takera was the only child among the five who died. The others who died were Takera’s grandmother, Anngelique Simmons, 56; Takera’s aunt, Rhonda Simmons, 34; and two of Takera’s great-uncles, Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons, 47; and Luther Simmons, 43.

Luther Simmons lived in Florissant. The other four are from St. Louis.

Meanwhile, police continue searching — 10 days after the crash — for the Jeep’s driver, who ran off after the collision. One teen riding in the Jeep is being held by juvenile authorities. Another teen has been released.

Two people in the minivan survived. They are Takera’s 8-year-old sister, Trinity Thompson, and cousin, 15-year-old Anniyasha Wallace. The girls are recovering at home. They both suffered broken legs, and various cuts and bruises, said Lindsey Simmons, who is Anngelique Simmons’ daughter-in-law.

“Takera was goofy and silly and loved to hang out with her cousin,” Lindsey Simmons said. “She was extremely respectful. She loved going to church with her grandmother. She loved going to the park and playing outside.

“She was just a typical, happy-go-lucky little girl,” Lindsey Simmons added.

A joint funeral service for the five victims is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Luke’s Memorial Baptist Church, 3623 Finney Avenue. Visitation that day will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the church. In an online fundraiser, the extended family is collecting donations to help pay funeral and burial costs, and more than $17,000 has been raised so far.

The seven family members, in a 2010 Kia Sedona, were coming home from from a grocery store when the crash occurred about 9 p.m. May 6. Their vehicle was hit by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee that was speeding east on Delmar Boulevard, trying to elude police.

Officers had tossed spike strips at North Taylor Avenue and Delmar Boulevard to try to flatten the tires of the Jeep, which had been stolen from Herculaneum in April. The Jeep traveled another two blocks east and ended up slamming into the minivan.

Before the crash, the Jeep’s driver had refused to stop for police after a license-plate recognition system picked up the plate as stolen, interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom said last week. Someone in the Jeep fired shots at another car before the crash, Isom added.

On Monday, St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said the driver hasn’t been captured. Wall did not release any additional information on the elusive suspect. The day after the crash, police said they didn’t know who the driver was.

Police took two 17-year-olds into custody after the crash. The teens had been passengers in the Jeep.

One of the 17-year-olds was charged as a juvenile with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, and tampering with a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. He is still being held at the juvenile detention center while authorities decide if they will seek to charge him as an adult.

The other 17-year-old police took to juvenile authorities is no longer in custody. Police took him into custody the night of the crash on suspicion of misdemeanor tampering, then turned him over to the juvenile detention center.

But juvenile authorities determined he did not score high enough on an assessment scale to be detained under juvenile law. The assessment is based, among other things, on a juvenile’s history of criminal or violent behavior, and this teen’s background wasn’t serious enough to be held at the juvenile facility, said Jacob Long, a spokesman for the 22nd Circuit Judicial Court.

“His status remains under review,” Long said.

