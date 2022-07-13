 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl, 12, shot in head, critically injured in city's Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot late Tuesday in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

She was shot in the back of the head at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday near Bessie and Shreve avenues.

Police did not say if they had a suspect.

The unidentified girl is at least the 59th child to be injured by gunfire this year across the St. Louis metro region. In addition, nine children have died by gunfire.

Check back for updates.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 4, at least 58 children are on that list. Nine have died; 49 were injured.

