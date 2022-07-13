Girl, 12, shot in head, critically injured in city's Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot late Tuesday in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

She was shot in the back of the head at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday near Bessie and Shreve avenues.

Police did not say if they had a suspect.

The unidentified girl is at least the 59th child to be injured by gunfire this year across the St. Louis metro region. In addition, nine children have died by gunfire.

Check back for updates.