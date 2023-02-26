A 13-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face by her younger sibling in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood Saturday night.
The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Miami Street, St. Louis police said. When police arrived, an ambulance was taking the girl to a hospital and police found out a younger sibling got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot the girl. Police are still trying to find out how the sibling got the gun.
The weapon belonged to a 19-year-old man who was arrested, police said.
The victim is stable, and child abuse detectives are investigating.