Girl, 14, grazed by gunfire in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the 1200 block of south 14th Street, police said. 

Police responded at 9:21 p.m.

The girl is at least the second child to be injured by gunfire on Sunday, according to police. Earlier, an 8-year-old accidentally shot themselves in the finger in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Thirteen people total were injured by gunfire in the city on Sunday, according to police. 

