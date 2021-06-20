Girl, 14, grazed by gunfire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the 1200 block of south 14th Street, police said.
Police responded at 9:21 p.m.
The girl is at least the second child to be injured by gunfire on Sunday, according to police. Earlier, an 8-year-old accidentally shot themselves in the finger in the Vandeventer neighborhood.
Thirteen people total were injured by gunfire in the city on Sunday, according to police.
From staff reports
