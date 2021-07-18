 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl, 14, injured in St. Louis shooting
0 comments

Girl, 14, injured in St. Louis shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot in the leg. 

The girl was walking in the 2000 block of East Warne Avenue in north St. Louis Saturday evening when she heard several gunshots and felt pain, police said. The shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. East Warne Avenue is the border between the College Hill and O'Fallon neighborhoods.

She was transported to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Worker shortage won't be fixed quickly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports