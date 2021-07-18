Girl, 14, injured in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot in the leg.
The girl was walking in the 2000 block of East Warne Avenue in north St. Louis Saturday evening when she heard several gunshots and felt pain, police said. The shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. East Warne Avenue is the border between the College Hill and O'Fallon neighborhoods.
She was transported to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
