Girl, 14, killed in 2-vehicle accident in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 14-year-old girl was killed when the pickup truck she was riding in crossed the center line of a highway and collided with an oncoming pickup on Saturday afternoon, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the accident at 4:50 p.m. on Highway B, right at the city limits of Hillsboro.

According to the MHP crash report, the 14-year-old was riding in a 1999 Ford Ranger traveling south driven by a 16-year-old boy and with another passenger, a 13-year-old girl. The Ranger "failed to negotiate a curve to the left," according to the report, and crossed the center line of the highway, colliding with a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500. 

The girl, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old driver suffered serious injuries and the 13-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to a hospital. 

The two female passengers were not wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report. 

