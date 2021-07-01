Girl, 16, dies in head-on crash in Jefferson County

A 16-year-old girl from Hillsboro died in a head-on crash Wednesday in Jefferson County, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The patrol would not release the girl's name because she was a juvenile.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. Wednesday on Highway B, north of Reynolds Creek Road.

The teenager was driving a 2010 Pontiac G6 north on the highway when she lost control of the Pontiac and crossed into the oncoming lane. Her car collided with a southbound 2004 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

She was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital where she died. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The driver of the pickup, Kyle H. Coleman, 34, of Potosi, was not injured, the patrol said. He also was wearing a seat belt.