Girl, 16, shot in Moline Acres, suspect in custody
MOLINE ACRES — One person is in custody after a 16-year-old girl was shot during a Tuesday afternoon fight inside a Moline Acres home, police said. 

Moline Acres police were called about 2:40 p.m. to a shooting call in the 9000 block of Lawnview Drive and found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Her injuries were not life threatening and she was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. 

St. Louis County took over the investigation and had one person in custody by Wednesday morning. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of Aug. 27, at least 69 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Nineteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

