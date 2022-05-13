 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl, 3, shot in St. Louis County

A 3-year-old girl who was shot Friday morning in St. Louis County is expected to survive, police said.

The girl was shot about 8:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Harriet Walk, a street off of Midland Boulevard in unincorporated St. Louis County.

County Police Sgt. Tracy Panus said the shooting appears to be an accident.

No details were released about who may have fired the weapon.

Check back for updates.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 12, 45 children are on that list. Seven have died. Thirty-eight were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

