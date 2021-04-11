 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl, 4, shot by her sister in Carr Square neighborhood
0 comments

Girl, 4, shot by her sister in Carr Square neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED with additional detail from police

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old girl was shot by her sister and critically injured Saturday night in the Carr Square neighborhood of St. Louis, police said.

The sister who fired the shot is 5 years old, police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North 20th Street in St. Louis. The 4-year-old girl was shot while playing in a room with her two older sisters, police said.

Officers provided first aid, and the child was brought to an area hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

Police recovered the gun. Child abuse detectives are investigating the case, which is classified as endangering the welfare of a child because the gun was accessible to a child.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: St. Louis gets $500 million in stimulus, but must spend it wisely

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports