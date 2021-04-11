Girl, 4, shot by her sister in Carr Square neighborhood

UPDATED with additional detail from police

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old girl was shot by her sister and critically injured Saturday night in the Carr Square neighborhood of St. Louis, police said.

The sister who fired the shot is 5 years old, police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North 20th Street in St. Louis. The 4-year-old girl was shot while playing in a room with her two older sisters, police said.

Officers provided first aid, and the child was brought to an area hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

Police recovered the gun. Child abuse detectives are investigating the case, which is classified as endangering the welfare of a child because the gun was accessible to a child.

