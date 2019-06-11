Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS  •  For the second time in two days, a child has been fatally shot in St. Louis.

Police identified the latest victim as Charnija Keys, 11. Charnija was shot in the head about 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of North 20th Street, police said. She died at a hospital.

Police are labeling the case a "suspicious death" and released no additional details. Homicide detectives and child-abuse investigators are handling the case.

Charnija lived on North 20th Street, in the city's Carr Square neighborhood.  

On Sunday night, 3-year-old Kennedi Powell was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in the 4600 block of Michigan Avenue, in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

