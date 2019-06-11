ST. LOUIS • For the second time in two days, a child has been fatally shot in St. Louis.
Police identified the latest victim as Charnija Keys, 11. Charnija was shot in the head about 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of North 20th Street, police said. She died at a hospital.
Police are labeling the case a "suspicious death" and released no additional details. Homicide detectives and child-abuse investigators are handling the case.
Charnija lived on North 20th Street, in the city's Carr Square neighborhood.
On Sunday night, 3-year-old Kennedi Powell was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in the 4600 block of Michigan Avenue, in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
