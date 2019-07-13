Subscribe for 99¢
Rescue boat searches Marthasville pond

A rescue boat searches a pond in Marthasville on July 13, 2019, where a 7-year-old girl drowned. Photo courtesy of the Metro West Fire Protection District.

A 7-year-old girl drowned Saturday afternoon after a vehicle she was in went into a pond near Marthasville, authorities said. An adult in the vehicle with her was critically injured.

About 4:45 p.m., rescuers responded to a pond off Orchard Lane in Warren County for a submerged vehicle that held three children and an adult, authorities said. Two of the children made it to shore with help from rescuers. A 7-year-old girl drowned, and an adult female was flown by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

A dive team found the vehicle underwater and recovered it from the water.

No other details were immediately available.