A 7-year-old girl drowned Saturday afternoon after a vehicle she was in went into a pond near Marthasville, authorities said. An adult in the vehicle with her was critically injured.
About 4:45 p.m., rescuers responded to a pond off Orchard Lane in Warren County for a submerged vehicle that held three children and an adult, authorities said. Two of the children made it to shore with help from rescuers. A 7-year-old girl drowned, and an adult female was flown by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.
A dive team found the vehicle underwater and recovered it from the water.
No other details were immediately available.