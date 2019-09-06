UPDATED with girl's condition
CAHOKIA — A child found a gun in her home in Cahokia and accidentally shot herself early Friday, authorities say.
Cahokia Police Chief David Landmann said the girl is 4 years old. She was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where she remained in critical condition, Landmann said.
Landmann said at least one adult was home at the time of the shooting. He said the police are investigating how the girl was able to get the gun and who owned the weapon.
Landmann said no one has been arrested and that his officers still are investigating.
KTVI reported that a passing train delayed an ambulance by a few minutes from getting to the girl's home on Andrews Drive.