A 5-year-old girl from Texas was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 at the Poplar Street Bridge on Monday morning when a massive piece of aluminum fell from a truck, authorities said.
Police have not released the girl's name.
The Illinois State Police said the girl was riding in the sleeper berth of a 2014 Peterbilt truck. She was thrown from the truck after a piece of aluminum that weighed about 34,000 pounds fell off the truck's flatbed and hit the back of the truck about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The crash was on northbound I-55 at the Poplar Street Bridge in St. Clair County.
The truck was on the bridge, heading north, when the aluminum on the truck's flatbed trailer became unstrapped from the truck "for an unknown reason" and hit the rear of the truck. The force caused the truck to overturn, police said. The girl was thrown from the truck and taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.
The truck was driven by Janette Kirby, 44, of Texarkana, Texas, who suffered minor injuries. Passengers included a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. They both suffered minor injuries.