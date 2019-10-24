Updated Thursday with more information from police.
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl is recovering at an area hospital after being shot in the face and neck on Wednesday, police said.
Police originally reported the girl's age as 16.
According to police, the girl was riding in a car at about 3:15 p.m. when two males of an unspecified age began struggling over a handgun. The gun fired, hitting the girl in the face and neck. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed as being in serious condition and stable.
Police believe the incident occurred in the 5300 block of Wabada Avenue in north St. Louis.
A suspect has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.
A previous version of this story had incorrect information about the weapon used. This story has been updated.