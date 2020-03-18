Girl, 12, shot to death in Northwoods home

A 12-year-old girl was shot dead early Wednesday morning in Northwoods, in what police said may have been a self-inflicted accidental shooting.

The victim's name has not been released.

She was found dead inside a home about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive in Northwoods.

She was in the home with her family, including one adult and another juvenile, police said.

Northwoods police asked St. Louis County Police Department to handle the investigation.

"Detectives are evaluating the possibility of this being an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wound," St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said in an email.