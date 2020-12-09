 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glasgow Village man identified as gunshot victim found dead on St. Louis sidewalk
0 comments

Glasgow Village man identified as gunshot victim found dead on St. Louis sidewalk

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The shooting victim found dead this week on a sidewalk in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood was a man from Glasgow Village, police said Wednesday. 

Police were alerted by the ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system about 8:10 p.m. Monday for a shooting in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue. They found Terri Norman Gordon, 30, on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Gordon lived in the 400 block of Lanark Road in Glasgow Village, in north St. Louis County.

ShotSpotter uses multiple microphones, tuned to the sound of gunfire, to fix a point where a shot is fired and notify police immediately.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the O'Fallon neighborhood is down about 35% from the same period one year ago, driven largely by a drop in reported property crime.

As of Wednesday morning, St. Louis had recorded 249 homicides so far this year, compared to 194 the same time last year. The most killings in any single year in St. Louis was in 1993 with 267 homicides.

2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

Related:

2019 homicide map

2018 homicide map

2017 homicide map

2016 homicide map

2015 homicide map

2014 homicide map

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports