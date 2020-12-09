Glasgow Village man identified as gunshot victim found dead on St. Louis sidewalk

ST. LOUIS — The shooting victim found dead this week on a sidewalk in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood was a man from Glasgow Village, police said Wednesday.

Police were alerted by the ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system about 8:10 p.m. Monday for a shooting in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue. They found Terri Norman Gordon, 30, on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Gordon lived in the 400 block of Lanark Road in Glasgow Village, in north St. Louis County.

ShotSpotter uses multiple microphones, tuned to the sound of gunfire, to fix a point where a shot is fired and notify police immediately.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the O'Fallon neighborhood is down about 35% from the same period one year ago, driven largely by a drop in reported property crime.