Glen Carbon man faces Capitol riot charge

GLEN CARBON — A man from Glen Carbon and his brother and cousin have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Jeremiah Carollo, 45, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in Washington with entering a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, an arrest warrant filed Wednesday says.

His brother, Anthony Carollo, 23, and their cousin, Cody Vollan, 31, face the same charges. Anthony Carollo and Vollan live in Lockport, Illinois, southwest of Chicago, a criminal complaint says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three were linked to the attack through their Gmail accounts and geolocation data obtained from Google by a search warrant, a criminal complaint says. Authorities also traced phone and driver's license records and their social media accounts.

All three told FBI agents that they were in the Capitol and identified themselves in photos from that day, the complaint says. The complaint does not detail their actions either inside nor outside the building.

Jeremiah Carollo was due in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis Wednesday afternoon for a first appearance, but online court documents do not indicate the outcome of the hearing.

No lawyer is listed for the men.

The Justice Department says more than 725 people have been arrested across the country related to the Capitol riot, including more than 225 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.