Glen Carbon mother sues Madison County jail, sheriff, others in daughter's 2020 death

EDWARDSVILLE — A Glen Carbon woman on Thursday sued the Madison County Jail, 17 corrections officers, the county’s sheriff and the jail’s medical service provider, accusing them of negligence in the death of her daughter two years ago.

Rana Schmidt, the mother of Elissa Lindhorst, said her daughter’s death in February 2020 was preventable had her daughter received proper care for her drug addiction while incarcerated, according to the federal lawsuit filed in the United States District Court of the Southern District of Illinois.

The suit alleges that instead of medical care for her daughter, who vomited repeatedly in her cell while withdrawing from opioids, jail staff provided a mop, bucket and biohazard bag.

Other detainees in the jail pleaded for the staff to help Lindhorst and filled out a "sick slip" on her behalf to request medical attention, but the suit states a staff member threw the slip away. Surveillance video shows other detainees attempting to help Lindhorst and yelling for help, the suit says.

A staff member at the jail claimed to have filled out a sick slip on behalf of Lindhorst, but there is no record of it on file, according to the suit.

Lindhorst, 28, was booked into the jail shortly before 5 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020, in a controlled substance case. She was found unresponsive in her cell the morning of Feb. 24, 2020, and taken to a Maryville hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The suit claims she had severe dehydration and had "aspirated her vomit, causing her lungs to become congested and inflamed."

The Madison County Sheriff's Department could not immediately be reached for a comment on the case. John D. Lakin is the Madison County sheriff, and held the post at the time of Lindhorst's death.

In addition to suing jail staff who saw her daughter in her cell, Schmidt named the jail’s contracted medical service provider, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, for negligence to “adequately train and supervise medical personnel and sheriff deputies at Madison County Jail and other facilities where ACH is contracted to provide medical care,” the suit says.

Schmidt is seeking unspecified damages, including for medical and funeral expenses and pain and suffering.

