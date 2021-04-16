Glendale father forced autistic son to eat off floor, charges say

GLENDALE — A Glendale father was charged Friday with assaulting his teenage son, who has autism, and forcing him to eat off the floor.

Thomas K. Schiller, 57, of the 100 block of North Sappington Road, was charged with two felony counts of domestic assault.

Charging documents say that on Thursday at Schiller's home, Schiller became enraged when his 18-year-old son, who has severe autism and cannot speak, discarded food and spilled some of it on the floor. Schiller then dragged the teen by the back of the head to the floor and forced him to eat it, charges say.

When another family member tried to intervene, Schiller pushed her into a refrigerator, charges say. Police summoned to the home observed red marks and scratches on the teen's neck, shoulder, leg and foot.

Schiller told police he "lost it" and admitted shoving his son to the floor to eat the spilled food, charges say. His relatives told police Schiller has been abusive for years and has previously choked his son. Schiller told police he had "possibly" abused his son before.

Bail for Schiller was set at $75,000 cash-only. There was no lawyer for him listed in court records.

