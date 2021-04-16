 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glendale father forced son with autism to eat off floor, charges say
0 comments

Glendale father forced son with autism to eat off floor, charges say

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENDALE — A Glendale father was charged Friday with assaulting his teenage son, who has autism, and forcing him to eat off the floor.

Thomas K. Schiller, 57, of the 100 block of North Sappington Road, was charged with two felony counts of domestic assault.

Charging documents say that on Thursday at Schiller's home, Schiller became enraged when his 18-year-old son, who has severe autism and cannot speak, discarded food and spilled some of it on the floor. Schiller then dragged the teen by the back of the head to the floor and forced him to eat it, charges say.

When another family member tried to intervene, Schiller pushed her into a refrigerator, charges say. Police summoned to the home observed red marks and scratches on the teen's neck, shoulder, leg and foot.

Schiller told police he "lost it" and admitted shoving his son to the floor to eat the spilled food, charges say. His relatives told police Schiller has been abusive for years and has previously choked his son. Schiller told police he had "possibly" abused his son before.

Bail for Schiller was set at $75,000 cash-only. There was no lawyer for him listed in court records.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan would boost nation's economic future

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports