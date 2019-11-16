GLENDALE — A home in the 700 block of Bismark Avenue was burglarized Saturday afternoon, according to police.
The suspect knocked on the front door of a home and asked to use the resident's phone. As the resident tried to hand him the phone, the suspect forced his way into the house. The suspect was armed with a handgun.
The suspect told residents to give him cash and jewelry and told them to lie face down as he fled. The residents were not injured.
Glendale police were assisted by Warson Woods, Rock Hill and Webster Groves police departments, and by a police dog from St. Ann.