‘God protected us’: Couple escaped gunman who shot two St. Louis police officers from their home

ST. LOUIS — Tower Grove South homeowners Steve and Mimi Haag are grateful to be alive after a gunman barged into their home Saturday evening, shot two responding St. Louis police officers through a window and barricaded himself inside their house for nearly 12 hours overnight.

"God protected us," said Steve Haag who was in his home in the 3700 block of Hartford Street with his wife Mimi just before 6 p.m. Saturday waiting for a friend to join them for dinner.

The couple was plunged into the violent series of events when a transient man who frequents the neighborhood told Mimi he had been shot and asked her to call 911. As she spoke to dispatchers, her husband saw another man come to their front door, let himself in and refused to leave.

"I saw then he had a gun," said Steve Haag. "He was very calm standing there with it in his hand and he just says to Mimi: 'Ma'am you need to get off the phone.'"

The couple quickly walked out of their backdoor and into an alley and soon saw police officers arrive.