Godfrey man charged with attempted murder following Alton stabbing
Godfrey man charged with attempted murder following Alton stabbing

Batrail D. Johnson

Batrail D. Johnson was charged Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, with attempted murder following a weekend stabbing in Alton.

ALTON — Metro East prosecutors on Thursday charged a Godfrey man with attempted murder following a stabbing that occurred last weekend.

Batrail D. Johnson, 44, was taken into custody Wednesday by Alton police and his bond was set at $250,000.

Officers were called Sunday to the 1200 block of Belle Street in Alton after authorities say a 37-year-old man from Edwardsville was stabbed during an argument.

The injured man ran to a nearby residence for help. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Johnson was charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

Sports