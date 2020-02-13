Godfrey man charged with attempted murder following Alton stabbing

ALTON — Metro East prosecutors on Thursday charged a Godfrey man with attempted murder following a stabbing that occurred last weekend.

Batrail D. Johnson, 44, was taken into custody Wednesday by Alton police and his bond was set at $250,000.

Officers were called Sunday to the 1200 block of Belle Street in Alton after authorities say a 37-year-old man from Edwardsville was stabbed during an argument.

The injured man ran to a nearby residence for help. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital where he was listed in stable condition.