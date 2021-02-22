 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs sweeping Illinois criminal justice overhaul including eliminating cash bail
0 comments
top story

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs sweeping Illinois criminal justice overhaul including eliminating cash bail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois Governor J.B.Pritzker visits mass vaccination site in Belleville

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks after touring the mass vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL on February 18, 2021. Photo by Tim Vizer

 Tim Vizer

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a sweeping criminal justice overhaul package that has been praised by reform advocates and panned by law enforcement groups.

The legislation will abolish cash bail in Illinois beginning in 2023, require police officers statewide to wear body cameras by 2025, eliminate requirements for signing sworn affidavits when filing complaints against officers, and create a more robust statewide system for tracking police misconduct and decertifying officers who commit wrongdoing.

The measure, passed in the waning hours of the previous General Assembly’s lame-duck session in January, was advanced by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus as part of its response to the public outcry over the death last year of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The package has the backing of organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, advocates for domestic violence victims, and even some prosecutors, including Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

But police unions and leadership organizations, including the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, have broadly criticized the changes.

Pritzker, who called the bill “a transformative step forward in Illinois’ effort to lead the country in dismantling systemic racism,”  signed the bill during a noon ceremony at Chicago State University on the South Side.

The Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: ‘Do you believe in miracles?’ Remembering the hockey history made on this date

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports