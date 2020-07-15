Governor calls Missouri lawmakers back for special session on crime

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson Wednesday formally called Missouri lawmakers back to the Capitol, outlining plans for a special session on violent crime later this month.

But, unlike other states that have moved to ban chokeholds and limit the use of excessive force by police in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Republican governor wants to give police more tools to grapple with violence that is flaring in the state’s urban areas.

“If there was ever a time to stand up for law enforcement, now is the time. We must support them and give them the respect they deserve,” Parson said.

The announcement came a day after four people were killed in the Walnut Park area of St. Louis, pushing the number of homicides in the city recorded so far this month to at least 26. In July 2019, there were seven.

June also was an alarming month for homicides in St. Louis, with an average of about one killing a day.

“No one, no matter where they are from, wants to see children shot in the streets. That’s not who we are in this state,” the governor said.