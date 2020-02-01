You are the owner of this article.
Governor picks Jason Dodson for circuit judgeship in St. Louis County
Governor picks Jason Dodson for circuit judgeship in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY  —  Gov. Mike Parson on Friday elevated Associate Circuit Judge Jason Dodson to a circuit judge’s post in St. Louis County.

Dodson, of Kirkwood, will succeed Judge Michael Jamison, who retired.

Dodson has been an associate judge four years and before that was with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.

Jason Dodson

St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge Jason Dodson, who was appointed Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, to a circuit judgeship.

 Chris Trotter
