Governor picks Jason Dodson for circuit judgeship in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday elevated Associate Circuit Judge Jason Dodson to a circuit judge’s post in St. Louis County.
Dodson, of Kirkwood, will succeed Judge Michael Jamison, who retired.
Dodson has been an associate judge four years and before that was with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today