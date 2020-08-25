Grand jury declines to indict man in Wellston fatal shooting

CLAYTON — A grand jury has declined to indict a man who claimed self-defense earlier this year in a fatal shooting in Wellston.

Charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action were dropped after a grand jury last week returned a "no true bill" for Steve Ousley, 31, in the Jan. 16 killing of Albert Gant Jr., 38, in the 1600 block of Vassier Avenue. A "no true bill" is a grand jury's conclusion that there is no probable cause of a crime.

Court records said Gant had showed up at the home armed once before and that Ousley shot him when he returned. Ousley called police immediately after the incident and told them what happened, according to court records.

A St. Louis County judge in January lowered Ousley's bail from $500,000 to $5,000, citing the need for more investigation into Ousley's self-defense claim.

Ousley's lawyer could not be reached.

