 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand jury declines to indict man in Wellston fatal shooting
0 comments

Grand jury declines to indict man in Wellston fatal shooting

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

CLAYTON — A grand jury has declined to indict a man who claimed self-defense earlier this year in a fatal shooting in Wellston.

Steve M. Ousley

Steve M. Ousley was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Albert Gant Jr. on Jan. 6, 2020. A grand jury later declined to indict Ousley.

Charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action were dropped after a grand jury last week returned a "no true bill" for Steve Ousley, 31, in the Jan. 16 killing of Albert Gant Jr., 38, in the 1600 block of Vassier Avenue. A "no true bill" is a grand jury's conclusion that there is no probable cause of a crime.

Court records said Gant had showed up at the home armed once before and that Ousley shot him when he returned. Ousley called police immediately after the incident and told them what happened, according to court records.

A St. Louis County judge in January lowered Ousley's bail from $500,000 to $5,000, citing the need for more investigation into Ousley's self-defense claim.

Ousley's lawyer could not be reached.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports