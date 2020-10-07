Grand jury indicts gun-waving St. Louis couple on gun, tampering charges

Essential reading on the McCloskeys, the St. Louis couple who used guns to confront protesters on a private street

On June 28, Mark and Patricia McCloskey say they felt threatened by a group of protesters who entered Portland Place, a private street in the Central West End.

Patricia used a handgun, and her husband used a long-barreled gun to confront the protesters. Their actions drew condemnation, but also support from the governor and the president.