Grand jury indicts local business owner for evading $1.1M in taxes

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury indicted the owner of local trucking businesses for failing to pay more than $1.17 million in employment taxes.

Prosecutors said Friday that Jeffrey M. Bauza, who owns CDL Training Service and Consulting and the Hazelwood-based CDL Training Services of Missouri, withheld income, social security and Medicare taxes from his employees but didn't file required forms or pay over any of the taxes to the Internal Revenue Service.

Despite knowing that he owed that money to the IRS, he continued to make "substantial" payments toward his primary residence, a Florida vacation home, a luxury vehicle and private universities for his children's education, prosecutors said. Bauza even expanded his business, opening additional CDL schools and putting up money for other ventures, according to the indictment handed up Wednesday.

"IRS Criminal Investigation is entrusted to force the nation's tax laws," said IRS special agent in charge Tyler Hatcher in a statement. "When greedy employers keep these funds for their own personal use as shown in (this indictment, it can cause detrimental harm to employees."

A call to CDL Training Services of Missouri was not immediately answered Friday.