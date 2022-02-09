Grand jury indicts St. Louis man in MetroBus shootings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a St. Louis man on 19 felony counts in two MetroBus shootings in December, officials said.
The grand jury charged Isaiah Houston, 31, of the 5900 block of Harney Avenue in bus shootings Dec. 3, one of which critically injured Metro bus driver Jonathan Cobb, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.
Prosecutors had previously charged Houston with 17 felonies. The grand jury indictment combines two cases, and charges him in the shootings and his alleged efforts to elude authorities.
Police arrested him while he stood in his mother’s yard in Pine Lawn, loading or unloading an AR-15-style rifle. As he tried to drive off, he crashed a PT Cruiser into a marked police vehicle with two detectives inside.
The charges said Houston first shot at a bus around 7 p.m. Dec. 3 near North Hanley and Airport roads. One passenger was hit by flying debris, police said.
Ten minutes later, he shot bus driver Jonathan Cobb, whose bus crossed into oncoming traffic and hit several vehicles before smashing into a utility pole, according to the indictment. Authorities haven't provided a motive for the shootings.
Houston is jailed without bail.